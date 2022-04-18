‘There won’t be any power shortage’

There are no power cuts in Tamil Nadu, and there won’t be any in the future as well, as the State power utility has taken the necessary steps to tide over any shortage, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji told the Assembly on Monday.

Mr. Balaji said a tender to import 4.80 lakh tonnes of coal would be finalised in a couple of days to tide over the coal shortage. There could be a shortage of 2,500 MW in the summer, but the State had taken steps to address it, he said. “We have made a medium-term procurement of 1,582 MW, and steps have been taken to procure 1,465 MW in April and 1,425 MW in May,” he said.