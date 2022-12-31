ADVERTISEMENT

There will be renewed interest in reading Tamil novels, says P. Chidambaram

December 31, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dialect sustained Tamil language and prevented entry of words from other languages, says lyricist Vairamuthu

Special Correspondent

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram expressed hope that there would be a renewed interest in reading novels in Tamil language.

Participating in a function to present Soundara Kailasam literary award to the novel Annamazhagi, authored by Andanoor Sura, Mr. Chidambaram said he was happy when he knew that Kala Pani, the novel by former IAS officer won the Sahitya Akademi award. “When I visited a book stall, the book was on the shelf of a new arrival along with the 22nd edition of Karuvachi Kaviyam,” he said.

Praising Annamazhagi, a name of a rice variety, Mr. Chidambaram said the novel gave him insights about different rice varieties cultivated in Tamil Nadu and the pest that would normally affect the paddy.

“Another interesting aspect of the novel was the dialects. It is not easy for an outsider to understand many usages. So I asked the author to go through the proof so that there would no mistakes,” he said, explaining that the dialects had come in handy in portraying the hand-to-mouth existence of farmers.

“Poverty still remains in the country even after so many decades. Everyone would be happy if it was eradicated. It remains in the society in all states and even one could not say that Tamil Nadu was free from it,” he said at the event organised jointly by Ezhuthu and Kavitha Publishers.

Lyricist Vairamuthu said it was the dialect that had sustained Tamil language and prevented the entry of words from other languages. Justice Raja Elango, former Judge of the Madras High Court, said what had sustained Tamil language was the culture and civilisation espoused in Tamil literary works.

Writer and filmmaker Bharathi Krishnakumar recalled national poet Subramania Bharathi to reiterate the point that a language was sustained both by writers and their patrons. The author of the book Sura also spoke.

