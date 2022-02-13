Sewage water stagnating at the temporary bus stand in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Promising that the civic authorities would find a permanent solution to the waterlogging issues faced by the residents during rainy season across many wards in Thoothukudi city, MP K. Kanimozhi said that it would be a thing of the past.

Speaking at an election campaign here on Sunday for the urban local bodies polls, she said that in the past, many residents faced hardships and it was a nightmare for them during rainy days.

When the DMK came to power last year, the officials were prepared and the waterlogging was cleared within about a fortnight. “I promise that we will take concrete steps and ensure there is a permanent solution, which will certainly not give harrowing experiences from next rains,” she said.

Attacking the AIADMK government for doing nothing to the people of Thoothukudi, Ms. Kanimozhi said that only the police firing against the anti-Sterlite movement protesters, which claimed 13 lives, came to mind. When such was the reality, it was baffling to note the claims of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who during his recent visit here, had listed out achievements.

The DMK government, soon after assuming office, took very many firm steps that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would soon come here and lay the foundation stone for the proposed furniture park. It was only after Mr. Stalin intervened, the victim families in the anti-Sterlite movement received adequate relief.

Recalling the covid-19 pandemic crisis since May 2021, the MP said that the effective management by the government had brought us much relief and covid-19 was under control. She said the government would continue to work for the people and appealed to the people to vote for the DMK and its allies in the urban local bodies polls on February 19.

In an apparent reference, she said that not a single vote should be cast or even one ward should be won by the political opponents as it would be a waste and may not serve any purpose to the voters. Hence, the DMK, she said, would give a clean administration with transparency in the local bodies functioning across Tamil Nadu.