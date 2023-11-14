There will be ‘no dawn’ in T.N. without prohibition of alcohol, ganja, says Ramadoss

November 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu would not have a ‘new dawn’ until the State government prohibits liquor. In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said this year’s Deepavali saw around 20 people dying due to the influence of alcohol and ganja.

“It has been confirmed that the road accident reported in Chennai and a few others recently happened under the influence of alcohol and ganja. In Tamil Nadu, alcohol sales soared to ₹633 crore on Deepavali day. There will no ‘dawn’ for people in Tamil Nadu until liquor is completely prohibited,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said while alcohol used to be the only available intoxicant in Tamil Nadu until recently, the proliferation of ganja into society was very evident. “Even in interior villages, ganja is freely available. Liquor and ganja are two threats to Tamil Nadu’s development and law and order. The talented human resources available in Tamil Nadu is addicted to liquor. The State government must ensure that substantial steps are taken to abolish liquor and ganja,” he added.

