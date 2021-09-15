There will be no compromise on NEET Bill: Stalin

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 02:48 IST

‘The test is destroying social justice in education’

There will be no compromise on the issue of dispensing with NEET, and the DMK government will work hard to get the President’s assent to the Bill passed in the Assembly on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

Condoling the death of K. Kanimozhi of Ariyalur by suicide, Mr. Stalin said the government would ensure that such a situation did not arise ever again. “That NEET is not a qualifying exam is being exposed by scams such as the sale of question papers, impersonation of students and frauds by coaching centres. Our government is working to ensure that NEET, which is destroying social justice in education, is removed,” he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister requested students not to take any extreme step. He also requested the parents to counsel their children not to lose heart and encourage them to have confidence in their abilities. “Meant for admission to a course taught to save lives, NEET is claiming so many lives, and we will drive it away legally,” he said.

