There will be a change in the T.N. Cabinet: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after returning to Chennai from the United States (U.S.) on Saturday (September 14), said there would be a change in the State Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his statement that “change was inevitable”, which he made before his U.S. visit, Mr. Stalin said there would certainly be a change in the coming days. “There will be no gap between the DMK’s words and actions (sonnathai seiyum; solvathaithan seiyum). The party is celebrating its 75th anniversary. I hope there will certainly be a situation that will fulfil your expectations,” he told reporters at Chennai airport.

Mr. Stalin also said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and to get funds for the State, including for the implementation of the Metro Rail Project II. Responding to the Centre’s condition that the State would get funds only if it implemented the NEP, the Chief Minister said the Minister and officials had already held discussions with the Centre on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that there was no need for him to comment on the VCK’s decision to invite the AIADMK for the conference demanding prohibition since the party’s president Thol. Thirumavalavan himself had clarified that the conference was not organised with a political motive.

Attracting investments

Mr. Stalin said his trip to the U.S. to attract investment was a great achievement and his government would 100% implement the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with the companies and generate employment.

When asked about the demand for a white paper on investments into the State by the Opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said he had explained about the investments received in the last three years of the DMK government before the U.S. trip. “The Industries Minister also made a presentation in the Assembly with the data. Mr. Palaniswami should have read the papers. He also went to foreign countries to attract investments. But he was not able to implement even 10 % of the MoUs signed during that tour. I have the details. Mr. Palaniswami will be shamed if I release them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ allegation that States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had succeeded in bringing in over ₹25,000 crore as investments and the quantum that Tamil Nadu had attracted was very low, the Chief Minister said Dr. Ramadoss’ statement was politically motivated. “We have received more investments than we expected,” he said.

Ford’s return to T.N.

The Chief Minister, who had signed 19 MoUs with Fortune 500 companies, described the decision of Ford to resume its production in Tamil Nadu as a great achievement. Mr. Stalin said he had signed MoUs for investment to the tune of ₹7,616 crore for projects in Tiruchi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, and Tirunelveli.

When his attention was drawn to the apology rendered by the managing director of Annapoorna Hotel for his views on the Goods and Services Tax, Mr. Stalin described the way that the Union Finance Minister had handled the issue “shameful”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.