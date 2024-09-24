GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There will be a change in cabinet, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Asked about the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM, Stalin said “there will be a change and no disappointment.”

Published - September 24, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) reiterated that there would be a change in the State cabinet.

Asked about his earlier comments on reshuffling of the Cabinet and elevation of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin as deputy Chief Minister, he said, “there will be a change and no disappointment.”

Recently too, Mr Stalin on his arrival from the U.S. had said that there would be a change in the cabinet.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.