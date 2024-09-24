There will be a change in cabinet, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) reiterated that there would be a change in the State cabinet.

Asked about his earlier comments on reshuffling of the Cabinet and elevation of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin as deputy Chief Minister, he said, “there will be a change and no disappointment.”

Recently too, Mr Stalin on his arrival from the U.S. had said that there would be a change in the cabinet.