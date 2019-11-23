Tamil Nadu

There was no flagpost, Coimbatore police tell HC

The Coimbatore city police on Friday told the Madras High Court that a road accident in which 30-year-old N. Rajeswari alias Anuradha had lost her left leg after being run over by a lorry was not caused by an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) flagpost as alleged widely.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee were told that investigation conducted by the police revealed that there was no flagpost at the spot where the accident had occurred on Avinashi Road.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition filed by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramasamy seeking compensation for the victim.

Apart from compensation, the activist had sought appropriate action against corporation and police officials for not having removed the flagposts. Since neither the activist nor his advocates were present in the court, the judges adjourned the case to January 6.

