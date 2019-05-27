There was latent anger against Thambi Durai: Jothimani

Young Congress leader S Jothimani has emerged as the ‘giant killer’ of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu having defeated AIADMK propaganda secretary and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambi Durai by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in Karur. In this interview with The Hindu, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s handpicked candidate reflects on her victory and more. Excerpts:

Having lost two elections – the last time you polled just about 30,000 votes in Karur – you have emerged as a giant killer. How did this happen?

This time so many factors worked in our favour. In Tamil Nadu, there was a wave in favour of the DMK-led alliance and against Modi. Also, people generally have this perception about politicians that they are all rich, they don’t come from normal backgrounds, won’t be around the public. I was exactly opposite to this perception among the people. The views against my candidature both within the party and outside was that I did not have money and so why waste a seat? I think this reached the voters. But our president Rahul Gandhi was very clear that honest people, those who have done work among the people cannot be denied a ticket just because they don’t have money, that they have to be definitely given opportunities and people will accept that and make us win. I can clearly say that he pushed my case and the DMK accepted my candidature wholeheartedly.

And you trounced Thambi Durai…

Thambi Durai is a senior leader in the AIADMK. He is a four-time MP. It doesn’t behove someone of his stature to make claims that Jothimani doesn’t have money and hence he will win. Democracy is not about a fight between money power and money power. Fighting opponents on ideology and policies is democracy, it’s not a fight between two rich people. Every vote is important and equal. In 37 constituencies the polls happened in a different manner, in Karur it happened in a different manner- we were put to the ultimate litmus test. The Central government, State government, the district administration put a lot of roadblocks in front of our campaign.

But there was latent anger against Thambi Durai in the constituency. Beyond looking at me just as a contestant, people in the constituency treated me as their own daughter. When we went to seek votes at many places, the voters said their relatives or friends had already called them on the phone asking them to vote for me. Even people outside the constituency did this. My victory is not an individual’s win, it’s a victory for the common people, every single citizen.

Was there acrimony on the field because Senthil Balaji who was in the AIADMK now in the opposition camp?

No. They did not target him. If you look at Aravakurichi campaign, you will see that. The AIADMK wanted to protect Thambi Durai and hence targetted me. The people also were looking at what was happening. In the final phase of campaigning, they even resorted to violence, and even physically attacked some voters. Still, the voters stood by us. In fact, Senthil Balaji and I sat together to decide on the campaign strategy before the polls. We decided that under no circumstance will we target the opposition personally but only ideologically and on issues. We worked out our own manifesto for the constituency and for the bypoll for Aravakurichi based on ground work done by party cadre identifying issues that need to be addressed.

What was the DMK’s role in your victory?

The DMK worked extremely hard and took my candidature to the last mile. Four districts come under my constituency and four district secretaries of the DMK- Chakrapani, K.N. Nehru, Chellapandi and Senthil Balaji, put their weight behind the campaigning and ensured every cadre worked for my victory. They treated me as their sister and worked for my victory, the alliance worked like a well oiled machine. The DMK president campaigned for me vigorously. He walked in the sweltering afternoon heat to seek votes for me. Everyone in the alliance put their heart and soul. More than votes, people showered their love and trust on us.

What are your plans for the constituency?

First, water issues are to be resolved. I am in a situation where more than 25 years of non-development... I have to resolve in five years. Educated men and women are unable to find jobs. We have started work to set up a skill development mission that we will launch on Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20, set up a toll-free line for women’s safety, take up the issues of GST.

Congress’s performance is bad. What are your thoughts on it?

The Congress Working Committee will definitely look into it. We didn’t lose after holding power. We lost being in the opposition. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has literally fought a war inside and outside Parliament having just 41 MPs. From Land acquisition bill, 100-day MNREGA scheme, net neutrality, farmers protests, he has fought for the common people. Where Modi spread hatred, Rahul fought on love. As far as we are concerned, we have been a responsible opposition.

A lot of people who could have led the charge in Parliament for constituency have also lost. So all of us have more responsibility.