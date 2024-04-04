There should be separate constituencies for women candidates, says Seeman

April 04, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday pitched for a separate reserved constituency for women candidates in the election.

Campaigning at Pallikaranai for NTK’s Chennai South candidate S. Tamilselvi, he said that while his party has fielded 20 women candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, in many constituencies they have to compete with male candidates, and there is no level playing field.

“We want the system to be changed. Like reserved constituencies, separate constituencies should be classified where only women candidates can contest,” Mr. Seeman said.

He also said that for every three Assembly constituencies, there should be one Parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Seeman said that the authority should be given to only those representatives elected by the people. “There are examples of candidates losing in Lok Sabha polls and getting nominated to Rajya Sabha and becoming a cabinet minister. This should change. I have no problem in someone remaining as a Rajya Sabha member alone,” he said.

Later, Mr. Seeman addressed a public meeting in Mylapore campaigning for Ms. Tamilselvi and NTK’s Chennai Central candidate Karthikeyan. At the meeting, he spoke about Tamil nationalism and the Katchatheevu island issue, among other topics.

