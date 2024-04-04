GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

There should be separate constituencies for women candidates, says Seeman

April 04, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
NTK chief coordinator Seeman at an election meeting in Mylapore on Wednesday.

NTK chief coordinator Seeman at an election meeting in Mylapore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday pitched for a separate reserved constituency for women candidates in the election.

Campaigning at Pallikaranai for NTK’s Chennai South candidate S. Tamilselvi, he said that while his party has fielded 20 women candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, in many constituencies they have to compete with male candidates, and there is no level playing field.

“We want the system to be changed. Like reserved constituencies, separate constituencies should be classified where only women candidates can contest,” Mr. Seeman said.

He also said that for every three Assembly constituencies, there should be one Parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Seeman said that the authority should be given to only those representatives elected by the people. “There are examples of candidates losing in Lok Sabha polls and getting nominated to Rajya Sabha and becoming a cabinet minister. This should change. I have no problem in someone remaining as a Rajya Sabha member alone,” he said.

Later, Mr. Seeman addressed a public meeting in Mylapore campaigning for Ms. Tamilselvi and NTK’s Chennai Central candidate Karthikeyan. At the meeting, he spoke about Tamil nationalism and the Katchatheevu island issue, among other topics.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.