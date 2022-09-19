There is something for everyone at the Car-Free Sundays

Early risers in the city now have a place to spend their Sunday mornings. It was quite evident at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays at Elliot’s Beach on September 18. The place was buzzing with many repeat visitors who brought their friends and family along.
The “dance fitness” session by cult.fit was the crowd-puller. The participation for this session only keeps growing. The enthusiastic participants showed lot of youthful exuberance. This is a fitness session that not only gives joy to the participants but also to the onlookers. Even the shy spectators could not help but jive to the peppy beats of instructor Sujitha’s playlist.
The Silambam session pulled in several children, who were egged on by their parents. The youngsters sure looked like tiny warriors. The parents were more than excited to see their kids practice our native martial art early in the mornings.
The band from SBOA School and Junior College was the show stopper. With smart uniforms, they won the hearts of the onlookers.
The Slow Race contest organised by Hercules was indeed the much-awaited event, especially for the children.
Karthik Raj, winner of the race, won a brand new bicycle while Periyanna took home the runner-up voucher worth ₹6,500.
More than 200 vouchers, each worth ₹1,000 from Hercules, were distributed among children who participated in the games and activities during the event.
G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the Car-Free Sunday which was organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, powered by Hercules bicycles. Radio City is the radio partner while cult.fit is the fitness partner.