There is nothing to hide with regard to COVID-19 deaths, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says

SALEM

11 June 2020 13:15 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the government did not benefit by hiding deaths, and was being transparent with all details

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami denied allegations of discrepancies in COVID-19 death reports and said that there was nothing to hide with regard to the deaths.

Mr. Palaniswami said, “There is nothing to hide regarding deaths due to COVID-19, and they cannot be covered up. Today, if someone dies due to COVID-19, everyone comes to know about it and it cannot be hidden. Deaths reported in government hospitals and data of deaths due to COVID-19 in private hospitals is collected and reported. The government has got nothing to benefit by hiding these deaths. Every day, through the Health Department, details of the number of persons tested, number of active cases and number of patients discharged are being announced transparently.” He added that within the country, the death rate [for COVID-19] was the lowest in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the 7.87- kilometre two-tier flyover here, and named it Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa two-tier flyover. The Chief Minister also announced that the 1.28- kilometre flyover on the Salem- Bengaluru Highway near AVR roundabout would be called Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. flyover.

Mr.Palaniswami also inaugurated the newly-constructed Leigh Bazaar flyover here on Thursday.