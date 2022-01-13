Tamil NaduCHENNAI 13 January 2022 00:19 IST
‘There is no place for criminals in T.N. BJP’
There is no place for wanted criminals in the Tamil Nadu BJP, State BJP president K. Annamalai has said.
Amid criticism that people with a criminal background were being admitted into the party, Mr. Annamalai on Wednesday said the party will not shelter criminals being pursued by the police.
Ex-Minister’s meeting
When asked about former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP meeting the family of history-sheeter Padappai Guna recently, Mr. Annamalai said he would have to ask Mr. Radhakrishnan about the meeting.
“Mr. Radhakrishnan was a Union Minister. His intention would not have been to get that person (Guna) into the party,” he contended.
