‘There is no place for criminals in T.N. BJP’

13 January 2022 00:19 IST

There is no place for wanted criminals in the Tamil Nadu BJP, State BJP president K. Annamalai has said.

Amid criticism that people with a criminal background were being admitted into the party, Mr. Annamalai on Wednesday said the party will not shelter criminals being pursued by the police.

Ex-Minister’s meeting

When asked about former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP meeting the family of history-sheeter Padappai Guna recently, Mr. Annamalai said he would have to ask Mr. Radhakrishnan about the meeting.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan was a Union Minister. His intention would not have been to get that person (Guna) into the party,” he contended.