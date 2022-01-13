Tamil Nadu

‘There is no place for criminals in T.N. BJP’

There is no place for wanted criminals in the Tamil Nadu BJP, State BJP president K. Annamalai has said.

Amid criticism that people with a criminal background were being admitted into the party, Mr. Annamalai on Wednesday said the party will not shelter criminals being pursued by the police.

Ex-Minister’s meeting

When asked about former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP meeting the family of history-sheeter Padappai Guna recently, Mr. Annamalai said he would have to ask Mr. Radhakrishnan about the meeting.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan was a Union Minister. His intention would not have been to get that person (Guna) into the party,” he contended.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 12:20:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/there-is-no-place-for-criminals-in-tn-bjp/article38261299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY