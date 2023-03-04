ADVERTISEMENT

There is no attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, says Anbumani

March 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The acquisition of farmlands by NLC India Limited must be stopped and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should cancel the approval granted, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said there was no attack on migrant workers in the State and called for dispelling the rumours being circulated.

Everyone is required for the development of Tamil Nadu. But, locals should be given the first preference, he told reporters in Kancheepuram.

The acquisition of farmlands by NLC India Limited must be stopped and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should cancel the approval granted. If not, he warned that the PMK would bring the farmers from Cuddalore and protest before the Assembly during the presentation of the Agriculture Budget.

Mr. Anbumani also reiterated that the bypolls for Erode (East) was unnecessary. However, he alleged that the victory had been bought in the byelection. He said the Chief Minister should call for an all-party meet on tackling climate change.

Pointing out to the increasing number of deaths by suicide, he said the Governor had to take responsibility for it as it had been 115 days since a letter was given to him for banning online gaming. In a Twitter post, he said the Governor should clear the bill banning online gaming without any further delay and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should meet him and put pressure on the issue.

