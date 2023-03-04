There is a need to regularise migrant workers’ services: Dhinakaran

March 04, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The current issue concerning migrant workers in the State has highlighted the need for regularisation of their services, according to AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mr. Dhinakaran recalled his suggestion of forming a committee of experts on ensuring that livelihood opportunities of people of the State were not denied while properly utilising the migrant workers and said the DMK government did not pay heed to it. Now, this matter was about to become an inter-State issue. At least now, the government should find a permanent solution to the issue, he added.