Therapeutic parks to treat children with special needs

Government hospitals in Tiruvallur and Vellore have set up therapeutic and sensory parks on their premises to cater to the needs of children with special needs.

The unique parks have elements that appeal to all the five senses. For visual stimulation or sight, colour is an important consideration.

Colourful butterflies and birds at the park add to the visual interest.

A sensory garden has an environment that stimulates senses. The gardens have a certain types of plants and equipment that help children develop senses of sight, smell, touch, taste, and sound.

These types of gardens are popular and beneficial to both children and adults, especially those who have sensory problems, autism and other disabilities.

‘Respond well’

J. Sarojini, Occupational Therapist at Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, says, “Sixty eight children with Down Syndrome are registered with us and 40 children are regular visitors at the newly inaugurated therapeutic park and sensory garden here. After regular visits, these children show tremendous improvement. Parents who accompany them share their knowledge with others and this in turn helps in giving best care for their children.”

Out of 18 children with autism problems, nine are regular visitors and there have been positive signs among these children, she said.

Likewise, among the 45 cases affected by ‘cerebral palsy’ 32 children frequents the park at the hospital.

Classes conducted

“We give hold classes for children and their parents about socialising, developing skills, greeting others, problem solving, story telling and many more avenues open up as the child progresses,” said Ms. Sarojini.

Doctors refer children to the therapeutic and sensory section after conducting tests and once these infants are put into the gardens, they start to learn to smell, feel the tough touch, taste and so on.

For children who do not suffer from a disability, a sensory garden is beneficial as it is a fun educational tool that allows them to explore and learn about their senses and nature.

While in the garden, they are encouraged to touch, smell, taste, and generally interact with the environment around them.

“In people with dementia, sensory gardens can help keep them calm and interested, ” Ms. Sarojini said.

E. Theranirajan, head of the Paediatric Care department says, “early intervention is the key and it is imperative to get the tests done for these deficiencies to provide the required treatment in an easy way. It keeps children happy as well as treating them without much ado.”

For children who are hyper-reactive to stimuli, the sensory garden provides a relaxing environment, and for children who tend to be under-reactive, the garden shows a great way to stimulate the senses.