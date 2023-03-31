Theppakadu camp: the last refuge for elephants destined to captivity

March 31, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

The Oscar-winning documentary, Elephant Whisperers, has put the spotlight, rightly, on the mahouts looking after captive elephants. The more than 100-year-old elephant camp at Theppakadu in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has ensured advance care for orphaned and captive elephants, with the Forest Department continually evolving norms to ensure the best quality of life for the animals in captivity.

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp, where the documentary was filmed, has recently become home to another three-month-old calf found in Dharmapuri. It was brought to the camp in a state of stress because of its new surroundings, away from its herd. Bomman, the mahout made famous by the documentary, has been charged with rearing the calf. Theppakadu is one of the two elephant camps in Tamil Nadu. Its ‘kumki’ elephants, trained to chase away wild pachyderms that stray too close to human habitations, are routinely used in elephant operations across the State.

Though the camp was started by the British to extract timber from the MTR forests, the camp has become a refuge for “problem” and “orphaned” elephants since 1953. Elephants were captured in the past to harvest timber from the forests. But the elephants that have resided in Theppakadu over the last 70 years are those that have had negative interactions with people and that have sustained a serious injury that rendered them incapable of surviving in the wild. Or they were orphaned while being calves.

According to Forest Department officials, 29 elephants — adults as well as calves and juveniles — reside at the camp. Since the camp was started, 51 calves have been born, with 32 having been raised and given to temples. While eight still live there, nine have died of natural causes over the years. The fate of two others is not known as the Forest Department has no records to show whether they died or were given away.

Officials stated 10 orphaned calves (born in the wild, but brought to the camp either because they were abandoned or their mothers died) have also been raised at the camp since 1971, when the first one, Senthil Vadivu, came in. “The elephant is alive and well in the camp. Eight of the 10 orphaned elephants are still alive. two died over the years: one from a viral disease and the other in an accident,” said D. Venkatesh, Field Director of the MTR and Conservator of Forests, The Nilgiris.

“It should be noted that young calves brought to the camp are mostly injured or were found to be abandoned with little to no chance of being reunited with their herds,” said a senior Forest Department official attached to the MTR. Calves, such as Raghu and Bommie, that featured in the documentary were fed a special diet that was developed from years of caring for calves at the camp. “The feed, mainly composed of lactogen, glucose and lukewarm water, has been tailored to each calf, based on its age, size and digestive capacities, to protect them from side-effects,” the official said.

“Experience and years of learning have helped to build the capacity of the staff at the camp to alter the formula according to the needs of each calf,” he added.

Team on call

Calves brought to the camp are immediately isolated. Outsiders are prevented from getting too close to the calves to shield them from illnesses. Their enclosure is made of wood to prevent hypothermia and keep the animals comfortable. The feeding bowls are sanitised regularly. A three-member veterinary team is also on call, while mahouts and ‘cavadis’ from the tribal communities of Kurumba, Kattunayakan and Malasar are in charge of the animals.

“Typically, an elephant is weaned off the mother or its original caregiver when it is two years old and assigned to another mahout,” said a mahout of the camp. There are special mahouts for raising calves, like Bomman and his wife Bellie, or their predecessors, like Maanban and his wife Maanbi, who had raised seven of the 10 orphaned calves.

“A long line of experienced veterinarians who have worked at the camp should also be credited with streamlining care, diet and exercise to ensure that the animals have an excellent quality of life,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

With negative human-elephant interactions increasing, Forest Department officials expect an increase in the number of operations requiring ‘kumki’ elephants from these two camps.

“Elephant camps like Theppakadu and Kozhikamuthi are literally the only way for elephants having negative interactions with humans to have a full-life. If these camps don’t exist, such ‘problem’ elephants would most likely be killed or have to be culled, while orphaned and injured elephants would have no chance of survival. However, such a high number of elephants in captivity also raises other concerns such as forest depletion and resources spent on maintaining a large herd. In future, elephants must be captured when there is no other alternative, or after all avenues for rehabilitating ‘problem’ elephants are exhausted,” said a conservationist of the Nilgiris.