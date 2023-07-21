Thennarasu named Minister in-charge for Tirunelveli district

July 21, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has named Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu as Minister in-charge for Tirunelveli district. He was earlier in-charge for Ramanathapuram district.

The State government also named IAS officer and Secretary of MSME Department Arun Roy as the Special Officer for the Global Investment Meet scheduled to be held in Chennai in January next year.

While P. Akash is set to assume office as Executive Director of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, Nishant Krishna would assume office as Executive Director of GUIDANCE.

Dev Raj Dev has been posted as Vice Chairman of Science City, as per the G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Friday.

