July 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

In his first official meeting since taking charge of the finance portfolio, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday. An official source said it was a courtesy call.

Mr. Thennarasu took charge as Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management in May this year, replacing Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Mr. Thennarasu was also allocated the electricity portfolio in June this year.

