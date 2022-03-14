Let Mullaperiyar dam administration be with Theni Collector: farmers

The administrative powers of Mullaperiyar reservoir should be vested with the Theni District Collector in Tamil Nadu, said S Rajasekar, president of Five Southern Districts Farmers’ Association here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate here after submitting a memorandum to Collector K.V. Muralidharan, he claimed that the total non-cooperation by the Kerala officials deployed at the check-post at Thekkadi had come in for severe criticism. The frequent and unannounced visits of unauthorised persons from the Kerala government to the dam site had caused concerns.

When the Supreme Court had directed that the Tamil Nadu PWD officials should be permitted to reach the dam site through the Vattakanal road route, the staff members at the check-post were adamant.

“They have not allowed the building materials intended for the residential quarters of the Tamil Nadu Staff Quarters, which was lying in the vehicle for the last three days,” he charged.

When the Kerala officials stopped transport movement to the official residential quarters, it was a clear sign that they would not allow movement of similar materials to the dam spot, which had been raised by major opposition parties, Mr. Rajasekar said and added that the only way to solve the issue was to re-locate the check-post from Kerala side to Tamil Nadu border and also get the administrative powers with the Collector, Theni District.

Regarding the grazing of cattle and milch animals too, the forest officials were creating hurdles citing court directives. However, Mr Rajasekar claimed that many animals were suffering due to the negligence and unilateral attitude of the Kerala officials. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and bring a solution swiftly as the farmers had planned to resort to a series of agitations.