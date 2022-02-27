After video of suspect goes viral in social media; police officer sent to vacancy reserve

After the video of a suspect’s confession went viral in social media, the senior officers pulled up the Inspector of Police for her negligence in duty and after conducting an inquiry, the officer was sent to vacancy reserve.

About a week ago, after a milkman in Palanichetti Patti in Theni district lodged a complaint that his two-wheeler was missing, the police were on the lookout for the thief.

During a vehicle check, when they intercepted a suspect, he was brought to the police station. Inspector Madanakala interrogated the suspect. Based on his confession, the police found that he was allegedly behind the theft of the milkman’s two-wheeler. However, a video of the suspect went viral in social media.

The video showed him talk in chaste Tamil and broken English. His behaviour indicated that he was undergoing some psychological issues. There were mixed responses from the viewers. Some police officers in the station too were heard making fun of the suspect. After a warning, he was let off by the police personnel.

Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre issued a notice to the woman officer asking her to give an explanation. After a thorough examination, based on the orders of higher officers, the woman inspector was shunted out of the post and sent to vacancy reserve.