Villagers lay siege to Sub-Registrar’s office in Andipatti

Residents of T. Rajagopalanpatti lay a siege to the Sub-Register Office at Andipatti in Theni district on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed at the office of the Sub-Registrar in Andipatti here on Wednesday after a group of villagers from T Rajagopalanpatti near here alleged that their land measuring about 20 acres was registered by some people with fake documents.

Demanding action and justice, the villagers said that some people had begun fencing the land, which belonged to them. When they inquired, the persons claimed ownership of the land and threatened them with dire consequences, if they dared to remove the fence.

Perplexed, the villagers rushed to the Sub-Registrar Office and demanded the officials to inquire into the ‘racket’. They refused to leave the office and squatted inside the premises. As the situation looked for a free-for-all, the staff alerted the police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some people had recently submitted documents and registered 20 acres of land citing a partition deed settlement.

When the officials at the Sub-Registrar Office directed the villagers to submit a petition to the District Revenue Officer, they refused to move and demanded cancellation of the registration. After they were assured by the police, they prepared a memorandum to the Collector and the DRO respectively to intervene into the issue.

For almost an hour, the flash stir at the Sub-Registrar Office hit normal work, the staff alleged.