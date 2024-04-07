Theni reaches out to the hearing impaired

April 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Theni

Theni administration is going all out to ensure 100 percent voting this April 19. Apart from the door-to-door campaign, District Returning Officer and Collector R.V. Shajeevana has come out with a special campaign video targeting voters who are hearing impaired. In sign language, she enumerates all the facilities that have been provided for the voters especially for the physically challenged and for the transgenders at the voting booths, which include ramps and other basic infrastructure. Emphasising the fact that each and every vote is valuable for the nation, Ms Shajeevana calls upon the differently abled to share any complaints or grievances with the district administration by way of video call. “In order to take the message to the hearing impaired, I learnt sign language for a week before shooting the video. With this video, I hope to reach out to all eligible voters in Theni district”, says Ms. Shajeevana.

