Theni Police shares details of night patrolling officers on its social media pages

Theni district police has introduced a new practice of putting up on its social media pages the names and phone numbers of night patrolling officers in various sub-divisions across the district for the people to call them for quicker response.

Theni Superintendent of Police, E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, said that the new move was to share with the district residents additional information. “It is either the police station number or the Inspector’s mobile number that is available with the local people. But, an Inspector or Deputy Superintendent of Police would not be available 24X7 on their mobile phones, especially on all nights,” he added.

Stating that by making people know the officers on night duty, people during the time of distress will be able to contact them immediately to seek some help in the dead of the night. “The night duty officers will also be able to immediately attend to the calls,” he added.

At times, there would be delay in communicating the information shared to the control room with the officers concerned. The new arrangement would reduce the response time, he added.

One DSP will be on night duty at the district level

One Inspector in each of the police sub-division

A Sub-Inspector of Police or Special SI or Head Constable will be in night duty for a police station

The SP said that the District Police Office would update every day the names and phone numbers of the police officials on night duty on its social media pages like in Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

People can call the police officer of their jurisdiction for any help.

Besides, people can also call the district police control room over 04546-250-100 and Hello Police 88709-85100 round the clock.