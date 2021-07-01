Theni Police seize 1,800 liquor bottles from private farm

THENI

01 July 2021 11:20 IST

In a major catch, the district police seized 1800 liquor bottles from a private farm at Devadanapatti near here on Thursday.

Following specific information, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre had ordered a special team to check on the inputs.

Periyakulam DSP Muthukumar, Inspector Muthumani and others zeroed in on the farm at Pullakkapatti. A search by the team led to unearthing of 1,800 bottles, all from Goa and Karnataka, each was a 750 ml bottle.

Though the preliminary inquiries revealed that the large quantities of liquor from other States were to be sent to an address in Kerala, the carriers had to stock it in a private farm as the surveillance at the TN-Kerala border check posts been intensified by the police.

A hunt was on to nab the suspects and the liquor bottles were seized from the farm.