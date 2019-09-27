Theni medico remanded in impersonation case

Udit Surya K.V., 21, a student of Theni Government Medical College accused of impersonation during NEET, and his father Venkatesan, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
The CB-CID police, who secured Udit Surya and his parents at Tirupati on Wednesday, brought them here on Thursday amidst tight security.
After a day-long inquiry, Udit Surya and his father Dr. Venkatesan were produced before the Judicial Magistrate N. Panneerselvam at the combined District Court complex. They were lodged in the Theni district jail.
CB-CID Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar, DSP Godwin Jagadeesh Kumar and the team also inspected the campus of the Medical College, including the exam hall and the Dean’s chamber.
Sources in the college said an inquiry was conducted with the Dean, Vice-Principal and other faculty.
