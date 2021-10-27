Theni Fast Track Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in Bodi taluk due to previous enmity in 2015. Additional District Judge Shanti Chezhian on Wednesday sentenced the man, Mariappan, to life imprisonment for the murder of Meenakshi. Bodi taluk police had registered the murder case.
Man sentenced to life for murder
Staff Reporter
THENI,
October 27, 2021 21:30 IST
Staff Reporter
THENI,
October 27, 2021 21:30 IST
