Theni district to get a veterinary college

A new veterinary college will be opened in Theni district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the State Assembly on Friday.

Making a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Palaniswami said the veterinary hospital at Nagercoil would be upgraded to a superspeciality veterinary hospital. He announced that 40 veterinary centres would be set up across the State.

Mr. Palaniswami announced allocation of ₹14.73 crore for encouraging beneficiaries for rearing country hens.

The Chief Minister said 35 government middle schools would be upgraded into high schools and 20 government high schools would be upgraded into higher secondary schools during the upcoming academic year.

On March 13, the Chief Minister announced in the House that 15 government middle schools would be upgraded into high schools and 30 government high schools would be upgraded into higher secondary schools. The new announcement followed request from parents and various other quarters, he added.

