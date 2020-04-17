Theni district launches app for ordering grocery items

Launching the Theni sandhai app, District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev has appealed to the residents to download the app on their mobile phones and place their grocery orders.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the Collector said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration had taken a number of measures to ensure that residents stayed indoors. Keeping this in mind, the officials introduced select mobile numbers and publicised them so that the public could place grocery requirement for their homes. However, there were difficulties in executing the orders by the private grocers.

Hence, the officials proposed to make use of the technology and developed an app. By downloading Theni sandhai app from the Google Play Store, the residents can place orders for the grocery items through the online platform.

For the benefit of the consumers, the officials have designed the packs in three different categories, said S. Balachander Assistant Collector (Training). The packs are available for ₹1999, ₹999 and ₹499 respectively. Assuring that the products were of good quality, lowest in price, he also said that any number of packs can be ordered by each individual.

As for the payment was concerned, he said that the customers can either opt for cash or online mode of payment. He said that in two days’ time, the grocery pack would be home delivered. From the time of placing orders, the consumer would get intimation such as processed, or delivered on their mobile phones.

The Collector said that each order placed would get two face masks free and also the district administration had planned to give an eight gram gold coin to a winner through lucky draw. The initiative is to ensure that the residents stayed indoors and they had access to quality grocery items. Based on the response, the officials would also include vegetables, fruits and medicines through the App, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said.