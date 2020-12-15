Theni court awards death penalty to man for killing pregnant wife

Theni

15 December 2020 16:25 IST

The Theni Additional Sessions Fast Track Court judge A. Abdul Kadhar on December 15 awarded death sentence to a 36-year-old man, for murdering his pregnant wife.

According to the prosecution, Suresh, 31, of Gandhi Nagar Colony Chinnamanur was married to Karpagavalli, 19, in 2015. The couple had two girl children.

When Karpagavalli was pregnant for the third time, Suresh had suspected the fidelity of his wife and strangled her with her 'mangalsutra'. The post-mortem reports had revealed that he had used cigarette butts to burn her on the chest and injured her abdominal parts.

The Chinnamanur police had registered cases under IPC Sections 302 and 316. According to Additional Public Prosecutor A. Vellaichami, a total of 20 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Since the crime was reported within seven years of marriage, the investigation, as per CrPC Section 174(iii), was entrusted with a DSP rank officer, Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said.

Bodinayakkanur subdivision DSP Parthiban, the investigation officer in the case, said the police took Suresh to the Madurai central prison amidst tight security after the judgment was pronounced, where he would be lodged.

The judge, in his over 100-page order, observed that the deceased had not only suffered mental and physical torture in the hands of her husband, but also died carrying the foetus. With the intention of putting an end to such cruelty in society, the Supreme Court had delivered capital punishment for brutal crimes against women and children, the judgment said.

Expressing gratitude, the family members of Karpagavalli said the judgement delivered today should be a lesson to such criminals.