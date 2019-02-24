Their release will help NDA’s cause: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to release the seven people convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case when they met him at his residence in Thailapuram recently.

Dr. Ramadoss told The Hindu that releasing the seven convicts, who have been in jail for over 27 years, will earn goodwill of the people to the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

“We are expecting that it will happen before the elections. It will certainly add strength and goodwill to the alliance in the State,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said he underlined the same to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

“When I spoke about it, they said that Tamil Nadu Governor should decide on it. I suggested that if the Governor sends back the resolution, the State Assembly can once again pass another resolution. After which their release will be easy,” he said.

He said that the AIADMK had accepted all the 10 demands that were placed before them and the PMK hoped that they would be implemented soon.

Dr. Ramadoss added that Perarivalan's mother Arputhammal had met him at his residence and urged him to speak to the Chief Minister.

“Arputhammal has been fighting for her son for the last 28 years. She will have dreams of seeing her son married. Also, the release of the seven people has become the wish of Tamil people in the State,” he said.