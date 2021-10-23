Theft of water meters baffles Pammal residents

CHENNAI

Thefts despite presence of CCTV cameras

A section of residents in Pammal and Anakaputhur are facing a problem as the water meters installed in their homes are stolen regularly.

In the past fortnight, several residents have complained that the water meters were stolen in spite of closed circuit television cameras installed in the locality, especially in Sankar Nagar and VOC Nagar.

K. Malaichamy Pandian, president, Pammal Sri Sankara Nagar Nalavazhvu Sangam, said several water meters on four streets of Sankara Nagar, including 8th and 9th streets, were stolen.

Sankar Nagar Police said a petition from the residents had been forwarded to the crime team and they were on the job to nab the offenders.