Tamil Nadu

Theatres urge State to increase seating capacity

Disinfectant being sprayed in a cinema hall as part of Covid-19 safety measure.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

With big-budget films in the pipeline, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association (TNFEA) has requested the State government to increase the seating capacity in theatres to the pre-COVID-19 levels. Now, theatres have been permitted to allow patrons up to 50% of their capacity.

Popular actor Vijay, whose Master is scheduled for release on Pongal, called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his house-cum-camp office on Sunday evening. While the meeting was not publicised, sources indicated that the actor also placed a request to ease the restrictions on theatres.

“There has been no COVID-19 cases reported from any theatre across the country,” TNFEA general secretary R. Panneerselvam said on Monday. “So we request the Chief Minister to allow us to operate with 100% occupancy. Only then will the producers start releasing their films,” he said. The theatres in the State are now running shows mostly with 30%-35% audience. The TNFEA said the local body tax levied on films, besides the GST, remained a burden. For the last three years, the film industry had been demanding its withdrawal, arguing that no other State had resorted to such a levy.

The industry also sought permission for special shows and payment of electricity bills in instalments. “Films these days come with a shorter duration of two hours to two- and-a-half hours. In this scenario, extra shows will help,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 3:23:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/theatres-urge-state-to-increase-seating-capacity/article33441219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY