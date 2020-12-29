Theatres urge State to increase seating capacity

With big-budget films in the pipeline, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association (TNFEA) has requested the State government to increase the seating capacity in theatres to the pre-COVID-19 levels. Now, theatres have been permitted to allow patrons up to 50% of their capacity.
Popular actor Vijay, whose Master is scheduled for release on Pongal, called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his house-cum-camp office on Sunday evening. While the meeting was not publicised, sources indicated that the actor also placed a request to ease the restrictions on theatres.
“There has been no COVID-19 cases reported from any theatre across the country,” TNFEA general secretary R. Panneerselvam said on Monday. “So we request the Chief Minister to allow us to operate with 100% occupancy. Only then will the producers start releasing their films,” he said. The theatres in the State are now running shows mostly with 30%-35% audience. The TNFEA said the local body tax levied on films, besides the GST, remained a burden. For the last three years, the film industry had been demanding its withdrawal, arguing that no other State had resorted to such a levy.
The industry also sought permission for special shows and payment of electricity bills in instalments. “Films these days come with a shorter duration of two hours to two- and-a-half hours. In this scenario, extra shows will help,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.
