Theatres desperately await nod to welcome back fans

Film industry and cinema-owners want reopening as early as possible

After downing shutters for the last five months, the cinemas in Tamil Nadu are desperate to open as the State government has allowed most of the businesses to resume on September 1.

While several conditions, including reduced occupancy, are likely to be imposed on the theatre industry, the Tamil film industry and cinema-owners hope the government will permit the reopening of theatres as early as possible to keep them afloat.

Speaking about the preparedness of the theatres, Udeep Reddy, MD and CEO, Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd, said the management team (of the popular multiplex on East Coast Road) had drawn up elaborate plans two months ago for the reopening.

“We have drawn up plans such as having separate entry and exit points, use of e-tickets, alternate screens and alternate lobbies, modification of the air-conditioning system to add more fresh air and installation of UVC air cleaning units, apart from temperature checks and sanitation,” he said.

Mr. Udeep said crowd management would be possible for smaller films, but agreed that a film released with a big ‘frenzy’ might prove to be a challenge. “When a big crowd comes in for, say, Vijay’s Master, the fans will celebrate and personal distancing will be a challenge. But, then, the multiplexes will not have this problem as it is not a part of the ‘multiplex’ culture. The single screens may have this issue but this can be resolved by employing more manpower. In any case, these kinds of movies are very few in a year,” he said. “I expect to see a big release by Christmas holidays.”

Though actor Suriya recently announced that his much-expected Soorarai Potru will release only on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, many in the industry say big stars prefer the release of their films only in theatres.

Explaining the importance of reopening of theatres for the business, S. Rajarathinam, manager of Velco Cinemas in Anakaputhur, said the theatres had been spending a considerable sum on maintenance and salaries without earning any revenue. He said he expected the producers of smaller films to take advantage of the situation and release their films now as big films would likely release only when theatres were allowed to run shows at full capacity.

“The smaller movies anyway do not get a huge audience. The big films would have made a huge investment and the producers will find value in releasing their film only when 100% occupancy is allowed in theatres,” he said.

Asked if the audience would brave the COVID-19 pandemic and come to the theatre to watch a film, first time filmmaker Naresh Sampath says people will certainly come to watch smaller films in theatres. His film, Rajabheema, starring Big Boss winner Aarav in the lead, is ready for release.

“I am confident that the theatres will ensure a safe and clean environment. I have made a mainstream, commercial film with an elephant on screen. I want the audience to enjoy it on the big screen, not on a small laptop screen. Also, the revenue from the theatres would be an added income,” he said.