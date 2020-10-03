Theatres and bars allowed to open in U.T., with conditions

PUDUCHERRY

03 October 2020 00:51 IST

Beaches will be open till 9 p.m.; schools will reopen in phases from October 5

Beaches, theatres and bars have been opened up conditionally under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the administration in areas barring containment zones in line with the Union Government’s norms. An order issued by Collector T. Arun said cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes would be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity, with effect from October 15. This would be on the basis of the SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Liquor shops and bars shall open as per licensing conditions and close by 9 p.m., duly following the SOP dated June 4, on preventive measures to be followed in restaurants as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit would be required for such movements.

Movement by passenger trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of persons on Vande Bharat and air transport Bubble flights, and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.

Beaches have been opened with effect from October 1 till 9 p.m. while schools will be reopened in phases from October 5.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks and similar places and B2B exhibitions will be permitted to open according to the guidelines issued by the respective Ministries.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, subject to the following conditions: in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, and with a ceiling of 200 persons, wearing of face masks, maintaining of social distancing, and provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser are mandatory.

All shops, establishments, and private offices shall function between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. only. Hotels and restaurants (including dine-in) shall function in these timings and parcels and take aways are allowed up to 10 p.m. Medicals shops, pharmacies and milk booths would function without any restriction.

The lockdown limited to containment zones shall remain in force till October 31.