The world associates talent with India: EAM Jaishankar

December 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Friday said that the world today associates talent with India. “We are politically talented, governance talented, diplomatically talented, business wise talented and tech talented. Look at our talent in sports – from javelin to badminton and squash. Look at the Asian Games, we are number four and we used to be number eight or nine earlier. We even pulled off a G20 which many people thought we could not.” he pointed out while talking at “Take Pride 2023”, the 20th National Summit of Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He said that Fortune 500 companies were doubling their investments in India because of the talent available here. The world looked at the space talent of the country, especially after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. “There was a time when we used to press countries saying make it easier for us to get visas. Today there are whole lot of countries which are actually actively pushing to negotiate mobility agreement because they are keen that Indian talent today comes into their economies,” Mr.Jaishankar said.

He noted that one of the challenges today is how to grow this talent, because it does not necessarily happen by itself. ”How to provide the enabling environment for talent to flower – this is today what I would say the national collective goal is all about,” he said.

The Union Minister also noted that Indians are today increasingly exploring the global workplace. Pointing out to statistics, he said, “There are roughly 34 million Indians and people of Indian origin living and working abroad. Roughly half are Indian passport holders and half are not. When we speak of talent, we have opportunities beyond our shores.”

Mr. Jaishankar touched about technology advancements in India. He used UPI as an example to show how India has embraced technology. “Our monthly cashless transaction in this country is three times of what the United States does annually,” he said.

He also said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic the world marvelled not just at the scale of vaccine production but also at the fact that we invented our own vaccine...We carried our certificates on a phone and they carried it on a grubby piece of paper in the wallet.” he added.