The Way of the Cross enacted in church
MADURAI
The Way of the Cross, depicting some of the scenes when Jesus, after condemnation by Pontius Pilate, carried the Cross while being whipped and cursed, en route to Calvary, was enacted at the St. Mary’s Cathedral in Madurai to mark Good Friday when Jesus Christ was crucified.
With a huge congregation in tow, it was enacted from the entrance to the church and the procession followed into the church where the crucifixion of Jesus, with the two thieves on either side, was staged. The Holy Mass followed this event.
The Lent season comes to the end with Easter Sunday when Jesus resurrected, bringing hope and eternal joy to a world tied in turmoil, and ascended to heaven after assuring the disciples of His second coming.
