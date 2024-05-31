The unsung hero of women’s cause in the Tamil literary field

In the realm of Tamil literature, the legacy of Vai Mu Kothainayaki Ammal (1901-1960) stands testament to resilience and literary prowess. Her life and work have an enduring impact, even more than six decades after her demise.

According to Tiruppur Krishnan, a veteran Tamil writer and editor of Amudhasurabhi, Vai Mu Ko’s works are of historical value and exemplify how a woman, against numerous odds, could produce a huge volume of writing, though one may keep on debating the literary value of her works, seen in the current definition of creative writing. She was a multi-faceted person: a musician, a social activist, an advocate of women’s rights, and a Gandhian. “More than anything else, she was a courageous woman,” Mr. Krishnan noted recently at a Chennai-based women’s college, which honoured this unsung hero with an event commemorating her life and work. The event marked the launch of the English translation of Kothainayaki’s biography written in Tamil by R. Prema.

Learning to read after marriage

It was Vai Mu Ko’s initiation into writing that eventually brought out her multi-faceted personality. It was after her marriage, which happened at the age of about five-and-a-half years, that she learnt to read and write, thanks to the support from her husband and in-laws. Vai Mu Parthasarathi, born in a traditional Vaishnavite family at Triplicane, had been a source of great support to her throughout. Vai Mu Ko went on to become well versed in Sanskrit, Hindi, and English, apart from her mother tongue Tamil. She became a prolific writer, with 115 novels to her credit. To quote the 1989 edition of the Encyclopaedia of Indian Literature (Volume III) of the Sahitya Akademi, “As a fiction writer, she chose, in the wake of Arani Kuppuswami Mudaliar and Vatuvurar [Vaduvur Doraiswamy Iyengar], the genre of detective novel as her medium to represent the social problems of her day such as unemployment among the educated youth and domestic problems.” Identifying her as one of the early and popular women novelists in Tamil, the Encyclopaedia stated that she was one of those who, during the inter-war period (November 1918-September 1939), had “cultivated the habit of general reading among the public”. Reviewing her first novel Vaidehi in its issue of October 11, 1926, The Hindu stated that “the story comprises several tragic incidents and yet they are transformed by glimpses of hope...” According to the biographer, the theme of the novel was “the degrading lifestyle of Devadasis”. Widow remarriage and dowry prohibition were among the subjects she covered in her novels.

Three novels filmed

Vai Mu Ko’s works caught the attention of the Tamil film industry. “Three of her novels were filmed — Raj Mohan, Anathai Penn, and Dayanithi.” The most famous is Anathai Penn, produced by Jupiter Pictures and directed by R. Prakash. M.K. Radha, P. U. Chinnappa (in a supporting role), T.S. Krishnaveni, T.A. Sardambal, and the noted Tamil folk poet, writer, film-maker and actor, Kothamangalam Subbu, were in the cast,” wrote The Hindu on January 10, 2002, perhaps commemorating her on the occasion of her birth centenary year.

Her world was not limited to one of imagination. Like her contemporaries, Vai Mu Ko came under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, whom she met in 1925 at Alwarpet, Chennai, even as she was becoming popular. It was no wonder that after the assassination of Gandhi in January 1948, she established the Mahatmaji Seva Sangham at Triplicane, which taught spinning, tailoring, and Hindi.

Under the auspices of the Sangham, she set up an elementary school and gave scholarship to the poor. For her participation in a protest against the British government on China Bazaar Road (now called NSC Bose Road) in Chennai, in February 1932, Vai Mu Ko, who was an elected member of the Madras District Congress Committee, underwent six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Since 1925, Vai Mu Ko ran a Tamil journal, Jaganmohini, for almost 35 years, providing a platform for a range of writers. Her biographer points out that in a separate issue, Nandavanam, Vai Mu Ko launched over 150 women writers. She had another hat to wear: musician. She composed many songs and had sung them before they were made into gramophone records. Quoting Congress leader S. Satyamurti’s daughter Lakshmi Krishnamurthi, Professor Prema states that the importance of hygiene and cleanliness was also covered by Vai Mu Ko through her songs.

Former Madras High Court judge Prabha Sridevan, who translated into English the biography of Vai Mu Ko, in her note, observes that Jaganmohini had dealt with subjects such as women’s right to property, ‘Streedana’, and marriage reforms, including widow remarriage. Even though reforms in Hindu Law came into effect in 1956, the journal had highlighted the issue of women’s equality long before, the translator points out. The death of Vai Mu Ko’s only son Srinivasan in 1956 had affected her badly, and in February 1960, she died at the Tambaram Sanatorium, on the outskirts of Chennai, after ailing for some time.

