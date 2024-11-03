The unravelling of the plot to murder K. Armstrong

At the outset, the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K. Armstrong in July 2024 was presumed to be an act of revenge for the killing of ‘Arcot’ Suresh, an alleged gangster in north Chennai, in 2023. The months-long investigation by the Chennai City police, however, has exposed a web of conspiracy involving three major gangs in the city and their thirst for dominance. This story is Part 2 of a three-part series on the crime that shook the State, and is based on the 5,000-page charge sheet filed by the police in October 2024, exclusively accessed by R. Sivaraman. You can read Part 1 here.

Discreet phone calls, regular meetups at hideouts, and financial dealings — it took the suspects months to allegedly execute the crime, the charge sheet (exclusively accessed by The Hindu)filed by the Chennai City police in the Armstrong murder case, stated.

On April 9, slain gangster ‘Arcot’ Suresh’s relative G. Arul, along with several others, met N. Aswathaman, accused no. 3 and son of alleged gangster P. Nagendran, at his house in Vyasarpadi, where they allegedly devised a plan to murder the BSP leader.

Aswathaman allegedly told them that he would soon have a word with his father, who was in jail at the time.

On April 20, when Nagendran was brought from the prison to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment for a liver-related ailment, Aswathaman apprised him of their plan. That evening, when Nagendran was being taken back to the Central Jail in Vellore amid tight security, Aswathaman followed in his vehicle.

It is learnt that they both went to a restaurant near Walajah in Tamil Nadu and further discussed their plan to murder Armstrong. They contacted Arul over the phone and told him that they would make all the financial arrangements within three months.

However, there was one condition: the father-son duo instructed Arul that their names be kept out of the murder and wanted it to seem like an act of revenge over the killing of Suresh.

Supply of arms

‘Sambav’ Senthil, who also had a previous enmity with Armstrong, was informed of the plan. Senthil, who operates from foreign soil, contacted Arul, in May, through his associate and advocate K. Hariharan, 27, of Old Washermenpet, over an internet call. Hariharan is a former functionary of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC).

Senthil assured Arul he would supply the gang with country-made bombs and money. He also gave him ₹4 lakh through his aides ‘Mottai’ Krishna (alias Krishnakumar), who is also an advocate, and Hariharan, at the end of May.

The conspirators planned to use the country-made bombs to ensure that Armstrong does not escape the attack. The bombs, however, were not used. They were later recovered by the police.

Other key players

‘Arcot’ Suresh’s wife Porkodi, 40, of Ponnai village, who also wanted Armstrong dead, gave the alleged gangsters a bracelet worth 10 sovereigns to meet their expenses. Arul pledged this piece of jewellery for ₹3.56 lakh at a pawn shop in Thirunindravur.

Anjalai, 51, of Pulianthope, who had joined the BJP — she was subsequently removed from the party following her arrest — and had been in a live-in relationship with Suresh, had also instigated the gang to commit the murder, the charge sheet said. Anjalai was allegedly notorious for collecting usury from borrowers, and Suresh’s death had made a dent in her business.

S. Malarkodi, an advocate and expelled AIADMK party functionary, played a part in the conspiracy by providing financial support. She is Hariharan’s friend, the charge sheet said.

Part 3: The execution, and the murder

(Collated by S. Meenakshy)