The significant, but less talked about, contribution to the freedom struggle

Earlier this month, the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day and the services of several sections of society were recalled at various events. One of the sections whose role was extremely significant, but less discussed these days, was that of the Press. The field of journalism in Tamil Nadu, known as Madras Presidency during the freedom struggle, occupied no less important space than what it had in the Bengal and Bombay Presidencies. The Hindu was a product of the period of the national movement and it is one of the handful of living institutions established during the British era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking of the role of the Press, A. Berriedale Keith, a professor of Sanskrit and Comparative Philology at the University of Edinburgh, wrote in The Hindu on December 7, 1939: “Without freedom of the Press, indeed the work of the Indian National Congress would have lost much of its effect, for only through the Press could its constitutional aspirations be made widely known and win general support.” The veteran academic went on to quote Thomas Munro, a prominent administrator of the Madras Presidency who was associated with reforms in land tenure, as saying: “A free Press and the dominion of strangers are things which are quite incompatible and cannot long exist together, for what is the first duty of a free Press? It is to deliver the country from a foreign yoke.”

‘Born in ire’

Started in 1878 as a weekly, this paper became a daily in 1889. Talking of its origins, S. Muthiah, a key historian of Chennai, had this to say: “Believe it or not, The Hindu was born in ire. Six angry young men, all barely out of their teens, felt the campaign waged by the Anglo-Indian Press — newspapers owned and edited by the British — against the appointment of the first Indian, T. Muthuswami Aiyer, to the Bench of the Madras High Court was blatantly unfair and should be forcefully rebutted.” He mentioned this in an article published on September 13, 2003, in connection with the 125th anniversary celebration of the paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Subramania Iyer, Kasturi Ranga Iyengar, and Kasturi Srinivasan were among those illustrious Editors of the newspaper who were also forceful defenders of freedom. While Iyer was also the founder of a Tamil journal, Swadesamitran, Iyengar, while being a colleague of Mahatma Gandhi, did not restrain himself from expressing his differences with the Mahatma publicly on matters including the Non-Cooperation Movement and the entry to legislature.

Arrested at Courtallam

V.N. Swami, a nonagenarian journalist, points out in his book Viduthalai Poril Patrigaiyalargal (2023) that overcoming financial constraints and the British government’s enmity, Iyengar strove for the growth of the newspaper. Iyer, who established the Tamil journal in 1882, was arrested by the British at Courtallam, now in Tenkasi district, for publishing “nine allegedly seditious articles” in Swadesamitran during January-June 1908. He was under arrest for three weeks in August-September 1908.

A biography of Iyer, brought out by the Publications Division of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 1968, mentions that he was under arrest for three weeks. While taking him into custody, the authorities had searched the Tamil journal’s press, his temporary residence at Courtallam where he was recuperating, and his house in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swami’s book, which covered journalists from all over the country, deals with several distinguished members of the Press from the State. It gives an account of not just the prominent leaders, who also donned the role of journalist, but also less known persons.

C. Rajagopalachari (CR), E.V. Ramasamy (EVR), Subramania Bharati, T.V. Kalyanasundaram, P. Varadarajulu Naidu, M. Singaravelar, and J.C. Kumarappa are some of those who belong to the first category. The second category includes G.A. Natesan, Ardhanareeswara Varma, Sheikh Thambi Pavalar, Raya. Chockalingam, T.S. Chokkalingam, S.D.S. Yogiar, V. Swaminatha Sarma, Kanna. Muthiah, and Mayandi Bharati.

Charge of sedition

Varadarajulu Naidu’s tale is worth recalling. He began his foray into journalism and took over Prapanchamitran, a Tamil weekly, in December 1916. In 1918, Naidu was arrested on the charge of sedition for his article and sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment. He won the case on appeal at the Madras High Court, and CR, as an advocate, had defended him. But the British Government ensured that the journal was closed. Later, Naidu became the editor of Tamil Nadu, another Tamil weekly.

In 1921, he was arrested for another ‘seditious’ article and awarded nine months of imprisonment. This time, it was the turn of EVR to go to the rescue of Naidu, making the payment of ₹500 for Tamil Nadu to be run, Mr. Swami records.

Any look at the history of journalism in Tamil Nadu would reveal how several great figures had suffered severe hardship only to secure and promote the cause of freedom, just as their contemporaries had done in the rest of the country during the British Raj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.