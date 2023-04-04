The race begins for the top post in Tamil Nadu police 

April 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

With Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu due for superannuation on June 30 this year, the race has begun for the top post in the Tamil Nadu police.

According to police sources, Sanjay Arora, DGP/Police Commissioner, Delhi, leads the list of 12 IPS officers who have qualified for empanelment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The State government will choose one of the three officers to be shortlisted by the UPSC.

Placed after Mr. Arora in terms of seniority are DGPs B.K. Ravi and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. The other officers of the rank of DGP in the list would be A.K. Viswanathan, Abhash Kumar, T.V. Ravichandran, Seema Agrawal and Amaraesh Pujari. Given the number of years in service required to qualify for empanelment, Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Abhay Kumar Singh and K. Vannia Perumal also join the list sent to the UPSC by the Home Department, the sources said.

Though Pramod Kumar and Rajesh Das, both of the 1989 batch, also qualify in terms of the number of years in service, their names were not included because of certain charges against them. P. Kandaswamy, DGP/Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, also of the 1989 batch, would not be eligible since he is on the verge of retirement, the sources said.

The officer chosen by the State government and posted as DGP/Head of Police Force will be in office for two years, irrespective of the date of superannuation, in compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case. The UPSC makes a 360-degree assessment of the officers before finalising three names. The decision would be taken at a meeting convened in New Delhi in which the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and other top officials of Tamil Nadu would be present.

Though the Home Department finalises the list after taking into account the criteria prescribed for empanelment, there have been instances in which the UPSC took a decision based on other inputs.

Of the top three officers, Mr. Arora is the recipient of the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action for his role as the Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force that gunned down forest brigand Veerappan. He led two important Central Armed Police Forces — the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Mr. Ravi and Mr. Jiwal have served the Union government on deputation.