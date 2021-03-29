The question of money

Chennai

29 March 2021 02:44 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Mayilvaganan Thanikavelu, who is contesting from Cheyyar, has been going around his constituency distributing dummy currency notes that have a message: “Your vote is not for sale.” “Wherever we went campaigning, people asked how much money we were going to give. So we wanted to take this up as an awareness campaign against cash for votes,” he said. On Saturday, he and his team visited shops and bus stands and used the method for canvassing votes for the Assembly election.

