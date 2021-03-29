Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Mayilvaganan Thanikavelu, who is contesting from Cheyyar, has been going around his constituency distributing dummy currency notes that have a message: “Your vote is not for sale.” “Wherever we went campaigning, people asked how much money we were going to give. So we wanted to take this up as an awareness campaign against cash for votes,” he said. On Saturday, he and his team visited shops and bus stands and used the method for canvassing votes for the Assembly election.
The question of money
Sangeetha Kandavel
Chennai,
March 29, 2021
Sangeetha Kandavel
Chennai,
March 29, 2021 02:44 IST
