The palatial bungalows in Chettinad become symbols of the region’s rich cultural heritage

More than a century ago when palatial buildings were constructed in Chettinad, a sprawling region spanning 1,553 kilometres comprising two towns and 73 villages across Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts, no one would have thought that they would one day become symbols of heritage. The region is surprisingly emerging as a sought-after destination for overseas travellers, especially Europeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite lacking the typical tourist draws of beaches or high-altitude hills, Chettinad’s charm lies in its numerous palatial bungalows, nestled in villages amid a dry and arid landscape. While infrastructure for leisure activities is still developing, many of these bungalows, once in disrepair, have been meticulously renovated to welcome foreign tourists. Remarkably, some of these renovated bungalows, tucked away in remote areas, are generating substantial revenue, with daily rentals reaching up to ₹15,000 a room during the tourist season. This initiative not only preserves Chettinad’s architectural heritage but also stimulates local economic growth, ushering in an era of prosperity for this hidden gem.

Karaikudi, Devakottai, Pallathur, Kanadukathan, Kandanur, Kothamangalam, Rayavaram, Athangudi, Kadiyapatti, and Kottaiyur are among the important towns and villages that house architecturally marvellous bungalows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unique architecture

The business acumen of the Nagarathars, also known as Nattukottai Chettiars, has drawn Europeans from Italy, France, Switzerland, England, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and beyond to the palatial buildings. These travellers are willing to invest their time, money, and energy in exploring the region’s culture, heritage, monuments, and forts. The buildings, evolved over nearly two centuries, are a testament to the region’s unique architecture. The veritable palaces feature expansive verandas, reception halls, courtyards, dining rooms, wedding halls, and puja rooms. Interestingly, the bungalows have separate courtyards for women and servants. The houses are built around an east-west central courtyard, which provides shade, light, coolness, and air.

The construction materials used include bricks for walls, lime plasters, terracotta tiles for roofing, marbles, and stone floors. Burma teak is a prominent feature in almost all houses. The structure of the houses comprises brick and stone pillars, and teak wooden beams, which are adorned with exquisite carvings. The tops of pillars, door frames, door and window imposts, and ceilings are delicately carved with inspiration from goddesses, flora and fauna, and puranic stories. Every element of these palatial buildings showcases intricate carvings, making them a true marvel of architecture and a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage. Chettinad finds a place in the Tentative List submitted by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO for nomination as World Heritage Site recently.

Similar to royal residences, some of these houses have been meticulously renovated. Their original structure and ethnicity has been preserved and luxurious infrastructure incorporated to cater to tourists. This transformation allows visitors to experience a world unlike their own. Acclaimed architects have been involved in the renovation, sourcing materials from various countries to maintain the buildings’ authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading hoteliers have collaborated with the property owners to convert some of these iconic buildings into heritage mansions, while others have independently tapped into the tourism potential.

Ambassadors of culture

A. Chandramouli, proprietor of Chettinadu Mansion at Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district, is one of the pioneers in transforming these buildings for heritage tourism. He expresses his joy in seeing these buildings serve as ambassadors of India’s rich culture, architecture, and tradition. “Most travellers are deeply involved while exploring each and every aspect of the architecture and the workmanship. They are invariably mesmerised and return with unforgettable memories,” Mr. Chandramouli says.

Senthil Kumar, manager of Chidambaram Vilas at Kadiapatti in Pudukkottai district, notes that more Indians are eager to explore Chettinad’s architecture, culture, cuisine, and lifestyle. According to estimates, there were approximately 11,000 palatial buildings in Chettinad. Only 10% of them are well-maintained. Sadly, 30% have either collapsed or been demolished owing to neglect, while the others require attention.

S. Kannappan, a researcher on Chettinad architecture and artefacts, emphasizes the importance of preserving these precious treasures. Promoting heritage tourism in Chettinad would not only conserve the buildings but would also boost the local economy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.