Tamil Nadu

The only one to remain?

While district officials have covered portraits and pictures of leaders in government offices and public places following the enforcement of the model code of conduct, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain on the billboard of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (generic medical store) in Thanjavur. However, flags and flag masts of parties erected on the Medical College Road-T.P.S. Nagar IInd Main Road Junction have been removed after the deadline for removal of flags and masts ended on February 28.

