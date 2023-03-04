ADVERTISEMENT

The New College gets A++ NAAC accreditationin

March 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The New College has been awarded A++ with CGPA 3.61 in the fourth cycle of assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Established in 1951, The New College is a minority institution run by the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI). Nawab Mohamed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, is the chairperson of the MEASI. According to Elias Sait, honorary secretary and correspondent of the college, the institution caters to the economically and academically weaker sections of society.

The NAAC Peer Team visited the college on February 27 and 28 to complete the fourth cycle of assessment and accreditation.

College principal S. Basheer Ahamed lauded the collective efforts of the faculty, staff and students during the preparations for the assessment. “The success of the college will be a great source of encouragement to all minority colleges,” said college vice-principals S.A. Sheik Mohamed and V. Kamal Nasir.

“The NAAC manual for autonomous colleges served as a guideline for ensuring the overall progress and quality enhancement of the institution,” said Anvar Sadhath, director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college.

CONNECT WITH US