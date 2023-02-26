ADVERTISEMENT

The National Council of YMCAs of India gets new office-bearers

February 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vincent George was elected as president of The National Council of YMCAs of India at the XXXVI Triennial Convention held on Sunday. He replaces Justice J.B. Koshy (Retd.), who served as president for the past four years. Dr. George has held posts including the president of Madras YMCA, Regional Chairman of South India. Justice Kurian Joseph (Retd.), Supreme Court of India, conducted the elections as Election Officer appointed by the Delhi High Court.

Dr. George was elected along with Noel C. Amanna, Betsy Williams, Mahima Turhi Agarwal as vice-presidents and Regi George as treasurer for the term 2023-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US