The National Council of YMCAs of India gets new office-bearers

February 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vincent George was elected as president of The National Council of YMCAs of India at the XXXVI Triennial Convention held on Sunday. He replaces Justice J.B. Koshy (Retd.), who served as president for the past four years. Dr. George has held posts including the president of Madras YMCA, Regional Chairman of South India. Justice Kurian Joseph (Retd.), Supreme Court of India, conducted the elections as Election Officer appointed by the Delhi High Court.

Dr. George was elected along with Noel C. Amanna, Betsy Williams, Mahima Turhi Agarwal as vice-presidents and Regi George as treasurer for the term 2023-26.

